San Diego City Council to decide on future of De Anza Cove

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The San Diego City Council on Tuesday could make a major decision to proceed with a plan that will impact the future of De Anza Cove.

The plan that has been a nearly a decade in the making would re-imagine a section of Mission Bay would be the final step in amending the Mission Bay Master Plan.

For several years, the plan moved slowly because of the De Anza Mobile Home Park, but that was finally cleared last year.

The master plan establishes a long-term future for the area that locals and tourists enjoy daily, offers policy direction, and points out land uses.

The area will be separated into three parts -- one designated for low-cost camping, another being an expanded area for wetlands, and a part for recreation.

City Council President Pro Tem Joe LaCava said it was challenging to get to this point because, over the past several years, it's been a balancing act to support residents' hopes and desires for the project's science and engineering.

Tuesday's potential action doesn't mean there will be an immediate change; it will just open the door to getting shovels in the ground.

"Next, you'll see this happen in the next few years will be what the city calls a general development plan. That's when we will really sharpen our pencils and get really specific about the broad ideas, the bubble maps that you see in the master plan that we will be talking about tomorrow. Then, from there, we go to design. Then, ultimately, to construction," said LaCava.

If the council approves the amendment, the Coastal Commission will have to certify it.

The meeting on the matter was scheduled for 2 p.m. at City Hall.