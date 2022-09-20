San Diego City Council holds special meeting on homelessness crisis

San Diego City Council held a special meeting on homelessness on Monday afternoon addressing several aspects of the problem.

“Today isn’t about a publicity stunt or trying to have a special meeting just to have a special meeting. It’s so the council can spend a few hours together hearing from national experts, from our homeless strategies and solution department about what we’re doing right what we’re doing wrong…and what we actually need to do moving forward to start making some actual progress on this humanitarian crisis that we see," said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera.

A representative from the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness provided insight on how San Diego can maximize federal funding. In addition to local and national experts, council heard from a few individuals who have experienced homelessness themselves.

In an emotional conversation, council members also discussed how homelessness is disproportionately impacting communities of color across San Diego.

"I’ve seen the data and the reports and it’s very important. It’s my job to push a recommendation forward so each person in this city is treated fairly," said Monica Montgomery Steppe Council President Pro Tem, District 4.

“If we are not ashamed by the disparities that we see when it comes to race amongst people who are experiencing homelessness, then there is something profoundly wrong with us,” added Elo-Rivera.

Council also voted in favor of a new contract that will enable outreach teams to help those severely struggling with mental health across the city.

