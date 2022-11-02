San Diego City Attorney's Office to stop using Twitter account

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego City Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that it will stop using Twitter because the platform “is moving in a troubling direction.”

City Attorney Mara Elliott said her office “will no longer communicate using Twitter,” and she urged the public to check for updates on Instagram and the city’s website.

The office’s final tweets read: “Twitter is moving in a troubling direction -- one that promotes hatred, violence, bullying, and false information. It is not a forum where users can feel respected or safe. We deserve better. For that reason, my office will no longer communicate using Twitter.

Look for us on Instagram and continue to check out our website, which includes news releases, media interactions, and publicly issued legal opinions: https://sandiego.gov/cityattorney.”

The city attorney’s decision comes after billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter became official last week.

Musk has said he would like to make several changes to Twitter, including implementing a fee for blue-check verified users and a reversal of former President Trump’s ban on the platform.