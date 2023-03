SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Chicken Pie Shop is celebrating Pi Day (3/14) with specials for dine-in and to-go orders.

The restaurant, located at 2633 El Cajon Blvd. in North Park, will offer the following deals on Tuesday:

Takeout special: Chicken pie for $3.14 (you save $2.85 each; limit of 12)

Eat-in special: Buy one Famous Chicken Pie dinner, get the second Chicken Pie dinner with a $3.14 discount

The eatery will be open until 8 p.m.