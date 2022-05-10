San Diego Catholic Bishop-Emeritus Robert Brom dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Monday the San Diego Catholic Diocese announced the death of longtime Bishop Robert Brom. He was 83 years old.

It is with great sadness that I announce the death of Bishop Robert Brom at his home this morning. Bishop Brom was a pastor, teacher and servant leader of the Catholic community in San Diego and Imperial Counties for 23 years. He oversaw the building of many beautiful churches in our Diocese, as well as the establishment of two magnificent high school campuses. He was a natural teacher who constantly labored to bring the ecclesiology of the second Vatican council into the heart of the Diocese of San Diego. This dedication to the Council also framed his life-long service in forming men for the priesthood.

Bishop Robert Brom was born on Spetember 18, 1938 in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Bishop Brom became Bishop of San Diego on July 10, 1990 and retired on Sept. 18, 2013.

During his retirement, Bishop Brom focused on the prison ministry that he began as Bishop and his service to the Missionaries of Charity.

His funeral will be held Tuesday, May 17, at 11 a.m., at Saint Thérèse of Carmel Church in Del Mar Heights. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

