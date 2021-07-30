San Diego Businesses react to ever-changing mask guidance

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Within the last week, mask guidance has changed by the CDC to recommend that everyone regardless of vaccination status wear a mask while indoors.

The State of California and the County of San Diego have said they will follow suit with that recommendation.

For San Diego Mom and Pops, it has been a whirlwind keeping up with every mask guidance by federal, state and local levels. One local business says that it has been a challenge, but one with unexpected reward.

"We want our customers to come in feeling safe regardless of what their status is of vaccination or not," shares Sarela Bonilla. She is the Store Manager for the Ocean Beach People's Organic Food Market, a community cooperative in the heart of Ocean Beach.

With every new guidance, she has said they have responded quickly. Since the start of the pandemic, they have done everything from different checkout lines, to closing certain sections like the bulk and deli, to creating sanitation stations.

"We were expecting and had really good preparations for the June 15th reopening," states Wynston Estis, the General Manager, "but once the mask requirement was eliminated...All of a sudden we were like 'Holy Moly we have to spring into action yet again'."

That came in the form of signs like what are currently plastered across the outside and inside of the grocer, asking customers to put on their mask while shopping. Bonilla says they are friendly reminders to let customers know of where the store stood in regards to mask policy, "We obviously can't require, but a lot of our customers will see that and walk up to their cars and put a mask on in respect to their co-owners at the co-op."

While customers have adapted with the changes that the store has made in accordance with CDC guidelines, employees throughout this entire time, has been asked to keep masked.

But the back and forth, in what is the 'right thing to do' is something that Estis says is stressful for all, "You didn't think that going to work was going to create this kind of stress! And that going to your favorite local wasn't going to be fun. You are not just focused on the new strawberries or the grapes going online. It's like going to be stressful and I have to strategize how I am going to get in and out."

As of this week masks went from only being worn by the unvaccinated, to recommended for all regardless of vaccination status. With various updates at both the national and state level as to what customers should be doing, the grocer has found themselves in an interesting position...

"We are trusted to be the clarifier," shares Estis, "of 'What's the standard? What are we supposed to do?'."

The limbo of masks being on or off is what Bonilla says made them closer to their clientele, "Our shoppers depend on us for that information," she expresses, "When they show up to the store they not only asking us what we prefer, but looking at what the rest of the community is doing and following that example."

"I think we knew we were doing something pretty important but I think we are just remarked at how, validated we were!" explains Estis.

A positive plus, as rules continue to alter in order to help combat Covid-19.

The grocery store says that they will continue to make the tweaks necessary to keep health and safety the priority. As of Thursday night, the latest guidance recommends all individuals regardless of status wear a mask while indoors.