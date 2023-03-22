San Diego businesses impacted by record amount of rainfall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Storms continue to hit San Diego. All the rainfall is helping some businesses boom.

"We get, like I said, 50 percent more clients coming in on a rainy day," said Isabella Mesa Medina

Isabella Mesa Medina and Taylor Price are managers at G3 kids, an indoor gym that offers open gym daily.

"It's a good way for the parents to just kick back, relax and let their kids play," Price said. "Just enjoy the gym."

"They can also bring their laptops which is something we offer. So the parents can just sit along the sides, and while their kids are playing, they're working," said Mesa Medina.

While G3 kids is booming with new families enjoying their services, that's not the case for all businesses.

Just ask Kate Federova at Eco Boat Rentals.

"It's impacted us a lot actually because, if you remember at Christmas we got rain on Christmas. We got rain on New Years. We got rain on President's Day. Also, it was terrible wind and rain on Valentine's Day," said Federova.

She says it's cost her 30 to 50 percent of business.

But, she and her husband pivoted to enclosed pink boats that you can take out rain or shine- just not when it's too windy.

"As you see, we are dry, and it's raining outside, but it's really nice and cozy inside. I love these boats a lot you can manage the temperature inside," said Federova.

Eco Boats said the new enclosed boats are keeping them afloat, but they are still trying to spread the word about them.

In the meantime, they are hopeful.

"I hope summer will be soon, and we will have nice weather back again," she said.

The rain is expected to continue through Thursday.