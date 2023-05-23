San Diego businesses hope for busy Memorial Day weekend

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — In just a few days, millions of people will be hitting the road or getting on planes to travel over the Memorial Day weekend.

According to Triple AAA, San Diego is one of the top three travel destinations in Southern California.

For Steve Wood, owning a business in Coronado has always been a dream of his. After moving to the US from London, Wood got a job at the Hotel Del Coronado, and instantly fell in love with the island and the community.

Wood says, “I got to know the island .. and I have lots of friends people I call family.”

Years later he opened a business in Horton Plaza, eventually joining forces with his business partner June, opening a hat store in Las Vegas, designing for celebrities.

He says, “ Jennifer Lopez wore one of my hats to perform at the billboard music awards the backstreet boys I’d make hats for them Elvis Costello .. all kinds of interesting personalities.”

But, it wasn’t until last Thanksgiving, that he’d finally make his dream a reality by opening up the Coronado Hat Company. But, being the new kid on the block hasn’t been easy, so he’s hoping the Memorial Day Holiday brings in more foot traffic.

He adds, “Tourism wise I’d imagine everyone’s coming to town kids are done with school and it should be hustling and bustling in Coronado I hope that’s the beginning of summer.”

And there are many business owners who are hoping this holiday will bring in more tourists and revenue to our region.

According to the San Diego Tourism Authority, last year more than 28 million people visited San Diego bringing in more than $13.6 billion to our area.

And Wood says he’s keeping his fingers crossed, hoping the weather returns to the Sunny San Diego we’re all used to, and that more people walk through the shop’s door.

He adds, “ I think it will improve and improve, especially for us the hotter it gets the better it is because you need a hat especially when everyone’s concerns about skin damage and cancer, etc. So you need to cover up. So I expect it to improve and improve.”

