SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego-area businesses face a deadline to have their outdoor dining parklets up to federal, state, and local fire codes.

Many local restaurants set up the parklets to expand dining during coronavirus pandemic capacity limits.

Now, businesses owners face daily fines of up to $10,000 if they did not scale back their parklets for outdoor dining by Monday, Aug. 2.

The parklets cannot block red curbs and any permanent rooftops must be removed, among other requirements.