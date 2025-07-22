San Diego braces for increased immigration enforcement

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Local leaders and migrant advocates believe San Diego will be targeted after Border Czar Tom Homan announced plans to escalate immigration enforcement in sanctuary cities.

"Sanctuary cities are now our priority. We're going to flood the zone," Homan said Monday morning.

San Diego has been named in the past in a list of so-called sanctuary cities, potentially putting it in the crosshairs of increased enforcement.

Pedro Rios with the American Friends Service Committee says agents are already active in San Diego communities daily, pointing to several incidents where migrants have been detained at restaurants, paint shops, and apartment complexes.

"I do believe San Diego will likely see an increase in the next three months with both Border Patrol and ICE operations," Rios said.

City Council Member Sean Elo-Rivera shares these concerns about the potential impact on local communities.

"The reality is - no single individual and no local government can completely guarantee the safety of their residents from this federal government," Elo-Rivera said.

In September, Elo-Rivera plans to present an ordinance that could limit information shared with federal authorities and create transparency around what is being shared. The proposed measure would also restrict immigration enforcement in non-public city spaces.

"Making sure that city spaces and the people we do business with are as safe as possible. That means demanding the Constitution is respected and demanding judicial warrants to enter non-public spaces," Elo-Rivera said.

Elo-Rivera is currently in communication with San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl to establish protocols around the department's interactions with federal agents. He has not yet determined if these guidelines will be included in the September ordinance.

