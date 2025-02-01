San Diego border quiet as Marines begin installing barriers to curtail illegal crossings

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — It's quiet at the San Diego-Mexico border. There are no crowds of migrants. No crying babies. And it's been like this for many months.

Illegal crossings here dropped last June after former President Joe Biden did an about-face and announced a crackdown on illegal immigration. Ever since we haven't seen large crowds of desperate people gathered in between walls next to Tijuana.

Despite that, Marines are welding reinforcements and putting up barbed wire on the border wall to deter illegal crossings. The troops are also using an Osprey to fly above the border and the Army is now here.

The White House is determined to secure the border.

“The American people want law and order," Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary said Friday while talking about the removal of foreign nationals who commit crimes on U.S. soil.

Lance Cpl. Caleb Goodwin/DoD A member of the 1st Marine Division Leadership speaks to Marines from the 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, deployed to the southern border near Imperial Beach, Calif., Jan. 26, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of temporary physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings.

This week, hundreds of troops deployed to fulfill President Donald Trump's promise to secure the border started their new mission.

They've set up a camp at a Border Patrol station in Imperial Beach.

Meanwhile, senior military leaders have gathered at Camp Pendleton to strategize. But what they do next remains a wait-and-see. There were no troops on the ground at a popular migrant gathering spot in the Tijuana River Valley Friday.

This is the same spot where we've watched families from countries as far away as Afghanistan plea for help after arriving on U.S. soil.

Leavitt pointed out Friday a majority of Americans polled support deportations for those who've committed crimes.

Indeed in San Diego County, our own poll conducted by SurveryUSA last December found 49% of respondents approved of Trump's plan to do mass deportations.