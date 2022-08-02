San Diego Board of Supervisors declare health emergency due to monkeypox

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors ratified a local emergency declaration Tuesday in response to the monkeypox outbreak.

Board Chair Nathan Fletcher issued a proclamation declaring the emergency in the county, where 46 monkeypox cases have been identified so far.

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the CDC.

It can also be transmitted through the sharing of items such as bedding and towels. Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue.

People who believe they fall into any of the criteria can contact their health care provider to see if that provider can administer the vaccine.

As of Tuesday, there are more than 800 cases of monkeypox in California. Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency Monday in response to the increase of monkeypox cases in the state.