San Diego Blood Bank Seeks Donations Amid Critical Shortage

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The San Diego Blood Bank is close to facing a critical shortage of blood donations and is urging the community to help fill empty chairs and roll up their sleeves to save lives.

Donors are vital, as highlighted by 17-year-old Jonah Chuang, who knows firsthand the importance of donating blood. "Your blood is in use and it is saving lives... and it has a purpose," he said. Chuang’s life was saved through blood donations after he faced severe health challenges as a baby, including anemia and a rare immune system condition that required a bone marrow transplant and constant blood transfusions.

Reflecting on his family's struggle, he noted, "At that time, saddening, depressing, hard times that they went through trying to find the right doctors, travel to the right places, keep me safe." Now a thriving high school senior who enjoys playing in his school's band, Chuang is dedicated to giving back to the community that supported him during his health challenges.

Although Chuang cannot donate due to his condition, he has made it a personal goal to give back by volunteering at the blood bank. “I can't donate through the blood bank because of my condition, but just volunteering, handing out snacks, talking to donors,” he explained.

Claudine Van Gonka, a spokesperson for the San Diego Blood Bank, reported that San Diego is in desperate need of blood donations. "We like to keep a 5 to 7 day supply of all types on the shelf at all times. As of today we're not there, especially with those Os O positive and O negative in particular, but we really do need all types. What happens is if we don't have enough blood on those shelves, we won't be able to supply our hospitals, which won't be able to serve patients who need it,” she elaborated.

With January recognized as National Blood Donor Month, Van Gonka expressed hope that many will take the opportunity to contribute. The San Diego Blood Bank welcomes both walk-ins and appointments for prospective donors willing to support this critical need.

