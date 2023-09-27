San Diego Bee Sanctuary: Millions of bees die overnight

(KGTV) SAN DIEGO — "We work so hard, you want to cry. We are just exhausted. We are in shock, says Paul Gunn.

Gunn is a beekeeper for the San Diego Bee Sanctuary. He rescues and relocates bees throughout the county. It all started last Wednesday when Gunn says he discovered dead bees at one of his hives in Escondido.

"There was a whole pile of bees out the front. I could hear the bees falling out and spinning around in death spirals, which is obviously poisoning," he said.

Then more carnage. About 80 percent of all the bees he has rescued are gone. Officials with San Diego County tell ABC 10 News they are working with the beekeeper to find out what happened. Gunn says it is likely pesticides.

"Looking at the way the bees were and talking with the inspector, it is definitely a poison incident," he added.

Gunn is relocating many of the bees to his other location in Valley Center.

"We are giving them a fresh nectar source so they are not forging anything that could be contaminated," he said.

County Officials say when bees die inspectors consider several factors including adequate water supply, presence of viruses and general hive health.

"There are a lot of bees. They are like family members. This is pretty devastating," said Gunn.

Still he says his love for the insects will keep him going. He plans to look for new locations to store the bees. County officials tell us this investigation will be complete in a few weeks.

There is a gofundme set up for the bee sanctuary. To donate click

https://gofund.me/f72c7825 [gofund.me]

