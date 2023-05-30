San Diego beachgoers met with cool, cloudy weather on Memorial Day

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV)- It was a cool and cloudy Memorial Day along San Diego's beaches.

Business Owners in Mission Beach say today is normally one of the busiest days.

"Business-wise, it's not what we expected because I think the weather factor, we were putting our hope on this weekend because over spring break, rain and a lot of rain we didn't do as good," said Mike Soltan owner of Kojack's Restaurant.

A 10News time-lapse video captured the drive into Mission Beach around noon Monday.

There was a heavy police presence, but traffic was moving.

Sarah Tidwell is visiting from Kansas.

"I thought it was going to be pretty hot, but it hasn't been but it's still pretty nice, but I don't like the clouds," said Tidwell.

The Hansen family is visiting from Utah. Sisters Izzy and Mary say this is their first time seeing the Pacific.

"It's just so beautiful out here, and even though it might not be sunny weather, it's just great, and I'm so excited to go in the ocean tomorrow and actually swim," said Izzy.

Their mom is excited for them to experience Southern California.

"I think when you think of California and especially San Diego, you think of warm sunny weather, but we're still having a really great time. It's not cold. It's warm, a lot warmer than what we've had all winter," said Sara Hansen.

But for some locals, the gloomy weather is getting old.

"Yeah, we're over it, "May Gray" needs to go, we're over it and ready for our sunny weather," said Stacey Bonham.

