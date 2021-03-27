San Diego beach businesses thrive with sunshine and spring break

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Spring break season in full swing, and San Diego businesses say they’re seeing an increase in sales with the increase in visitors.

The manager of Hamel's in Pacific Beach said their sales are almost back to pre-pandemic.

Monte Blair, the owner and manager of Mission Beach Rentals and Cheap Rentals in Pacific Beach said this spring break season is one of his best yet.

“Actually it’s one of the better spring breaks we’ve ever had. a lot of people coming to town. Like I said last week Arizona, it was packed down here. It was almost summertime busy-ness with all the people,” he said.

With the increase in visitors, authorities are warning about water safety, saying the past year has brought increased boating activity because of the outdoor appeal.

“The crowds on the bay have been large. A lot of activity. We’ve seen a lot of vessel accidents, a lot of speeding,” said City of San Diego lifeguard chief James Gartland.

Gartland said if people are renting boats or watercrafts, it’s important to rent safely. This means trying to find somewhere brick and mortar, because those are typically reliable businesses. Rental companies should always give a safety lesson and give you a rental agreement to keep with you, and if a company does not do that, they should not be trusted.