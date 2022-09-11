San Diego beach advisories in effect after Tropical Storm Kay

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego beaches are experiencing the aftermath of Tropical Storm Kay this weekend.

“You can tell… by the murky, murky water,” said Aaron Edmonds, a beach-goer in Ocean Beach.

The Department of Environmental Health and Quality has issued a general rain advisory – recommending that people avoid swimming, surfing or diving for about 72 hours following the rain, especially in areas near storm drains, creeks or rivers.

There’s also a threat of lightning, high surf and rip currents through 5 p.m. on Sunday.

10News spoke with several surfers looking forward to the larger swells, but after paddling out, they experienced the rip currents firsthand.

“Me and this other guy had to go and save two guys that got ripped out in the rip current… We kind of saved them from getting sucked out to sea,” said Tommy Corson, a surfer in Ocean Beach.

Officials recommend beach-goers use caution and check for signage posted at local beaches throughout the weekend.

