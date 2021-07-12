San Diego Bayfest is back and booming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's been more than a year since crowds like the one at Bayfest Saturday, have been seen. The reggae music festival, is the first of it's kind in San Diego, to reopen since the start of the pandemic.

At Waterfront Park, more than 10,000 concert-goers not only jammed to the music, but in turn, supported the people and businesses of San Diego. That's because the nights unofficial theme was local; all vendors and musicians are from San Diego or California.

Those within the sea of thousands, like Bridget could be heard shouting, "Reggae vibes all day everyday, live music, Woo-hoo!"

It is a feeling that is shared by the more than 10,000 people who showed up to one of the first large-scale concerts since the pandemic. What was once known as an annual event, has now become "the" event of the summer.

For those like Micah Kennel, "The last concert I went to was Bayfest and Fortunate Youth his one of my favorite bands, so I had to come back now that everything is open to come see them."

Kennel says Bayfest was his last concert before lockdown, so it's only fitting for the Carlsbad resident, that his first concert in more than a year, is the same one.

The night offered live music by 5 local artists that all performed on the same stage. They were accompanied by local DJ's who performed in between every set.

But it was not just the music that brought local flavor, but the vendors, eateries, and local artists. For those like Deter Record, better known as Rose, she is enjoying the much needed revenue and comradery after so long, I have been hugging all day and receiving hugs all day, it's been good, it's nice to see people out again and the reggae community out again."

Record says Bayfest has had her back for the past three years, and says this year's turnout speaks volumes.

"The San Diego community, they supported me," shares Record. "The reggae community they supported me."

It's a reminder to many, after months without, of all the great, that San Diego has to offer.

"It means a lot," shares Kinnell. "I honestly struggled throughout the pandemic, and it's just great to have good vibes and good energy, I had missed it a lot, I am really happy."

Record says that if you are still easing back into the "crowd scene," she says whenever others may be ready, the Reggae community will welcome them with open arms.