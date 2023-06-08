San Diego Police officer shot, search on for 'armed and dangerous' man in Chollas Creek

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A search was launched in the Chollas Creek area Thursday for an “armed and dangerous” man accused of shooting a San Diego Police officer.

Details on what led to the late-morning incident were not immediately available, but San Diego County sheriff’s officials confirmed an SDPD officer was shot and taken to the hospital. The officer’s condition was unknown.

SDPD tweeted officers are looking for a bald Hispanic male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt.

Due to the search for the suspected shooter, a shelter-in-place order was issued for a section of Chollas Creek. University Avenue was also shut down between 52nd and 54th streets.

San Diego Unified School District officials confirmed Marshall Elementary and Fay Elementary schools were locked down due to the ongoing police activity.

As the search entered the afternoon, SDPD officials said a SWAT unit and crisis negotiators were at the scene.

ABC 10News learned other local law enforcement agencies may possibly send more resources to assist in the search.

Due to a police activity, we are asking residents in the chollas creek area to shelter in place. We are looking for a Hispanic male, 5’8”, approx 150 lbs, bald, grey sweatshirt. This person is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 if seen. pic.twitter.com/y5f91qw2JS — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 8, 2023

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.