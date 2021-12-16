San Diego artists honor Mexican singer Vicente Fernández with mural

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) - Artistic duo and couple Paul Jimenez and Signe Ditona have created murals around San Diego highlighting various people and the most recent painting is one that hits close to both of them.

“This is Vicente Fernández and he is an absolute legend,” said Paul, standing in front of their completed mural on Imperial Avenue.

Both agree that Vicente Fernández was a staple in their homes growing up, making him an icon in Mexican culture.

“Vicente Fernandez is who the whole family is bumping at all the parties,” said Signe.

Paul echoed that sentiment.

“When I hear him now, it brings me back to nostalgic memories of being a kid and being with my family and especially my grandma, my grandma had the biggest crush on him,” he said.

The creators of Ground Floor Murals said they had been planning to create a mural of the musical legend, and those plans were sped up when the singer passed away.

“I was expecting to paint him and I was hoping he’d be able to see it, but unfortunately he passed away,” said Paul.

So, the two moved forward with their artistic plans, finding comfort in the creativity and saying the piece came together effortlessly.

“It came really naturally, right from the heart,” said Signe.

The mural can be found at 2460 Imperial Avenue in San Diego. It’s part of a space for creators to come together to sell their art and host craft fairs. There is an art show at that location Saturday, Dec. 18 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Ground Floor Murals has created other iconic murals around the city, including paintings of Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove.