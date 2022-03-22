San Diego appellate judge confirmed as first Latina CA Supreme Court Justice

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A San Diego appellate justice was confirmed Tuesday to serve on the California Supreme Court, making her the first Latina to serve on the state's highest court.

Patricia Guerrero's appointment to the California Supreme Court was approved through a unanimous vote by the Commission on Judicial Appointments.

A report by the Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation found she was "exceptionally well qualified" and ``universally lauded for her superior intellect, clear writing, judicial temperament, work ethic, and compassion."

Gov. Gavin Newsom nominated Guerrero last month, and the governor is scheduled to swear her in on Monday. Guerrero will replace Associate Justice Mariano- Florentino Cuéllar, who left the bench last October.

Guerrero is an Imperial Valley native who has served at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One in San Diego since 2017. Prior to her appointment to the appellate court, Guerrero was a San Diego Superior Court judge, as well as a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of California.