San Diego airport travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — More than 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, up 2.3% from last year, per AAA.

For those arriving or departing from the San Diego International Airport, travelers are advised to arrive early and keep in mind there may be delays due to construction in Terminal 1.

“We suggest people arrive two hours before their flight,” said Nicole Hall, Public Information Officer, San Diego International Airport.

Hall says they estimate 580,000 travelers will come through the airport between next Tuesday and the Monday after Thanksgiving.

And with construction, parking is limited to Terminal 2. Parking at Terminal 1 is currently closed.

“If you’d like to park at the airport, you’ll need to make a parking reservation,” said Hall. “Don’t come to the airport and assume you can just get parking.”

You can make a parking reservation and get the latest updates from the San Diego International Airport on their website.