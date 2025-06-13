San Diego Airport opens second stage of T1 parking plaza, adds 2,400 Spots

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego International Airport Friday opened the second stage of the Terminal 1 Parking Plaza, adding around 2,400 more airport parking spaces.

The plaza now has a total of 5,200 parking spaces adjacent to the existing Terminal 1 and the New T1, which is scheduled to open in September 2025.

"We opened the first stage of the Terminal 1 Parking Plaza in August 2024, which more than doubled the number of parking spaces we offered at the previous Terminal 1 parking lot," said Kimberly Becker, president and CEO of the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority. "We have a significant demand for onsite parking at SAN and the opening of stage 2 allows us to better provide that for our customers. We now have nearly 8,500 close-in parking spaces at Terminal 1 and 2 at SAN."

To access the Terminal 1 Parking Plaza, drivers can follow directional signs along westbound and eastbound North Harbor Drive. The entry and exit lanes have ticket kiosks equipped with an intercom system that connects with the airport's parking management office, an airport authority statement reads.

The plaza is made up of three color-coded sections to help travelers find their vehicles, along with glass-backed elevators and open stairwells intended to provide safety to travelers. Additionally, a free tire-inflation station is near the exit on Level 1, and luggage carts are available on all levels.

A total of 1,023 spots are designated for carpool, electric and hybrid vehicles, 20 for close-in 1-hour spaces and 185 spaces with EV charging ports.

According to the airport authority, a parking guidance system will allow customers to quickly find open stalls, reducing vehicle emissions.

Vehicles that enter and exit the parking plaza in under 10 minutes will not be charged for parking.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

