San Diego advocates, analysts react to Chauvin trial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the Derek Chauvin trial unfolds, community activists in San Diego say they’re making a point to keep up with all of the developments.

Tasha Williamson believes the outcome goes beyond a guilty or not guilty verdict.

“This trial will set a precedence letting police officers know either it will not be tolerated or it’s acceptable," Williamson said.

But, criminal defense attorney David Shapiro says it’s not that cut and dry.

“They’re going to look at the autopsy report, the fentanyl use, and the pre-existing heart condition, a recent diagnosis of COVID. They’re going to look at all of these things. So they’re going to look at though Chauvin was one of the potential causes he wasn’t the only cause beyond a reasonable doubt,” Shapiro adds.

In the weeks and months following the death of George Floyd, the local Black Lives Matter organization participated in a number of rallies in San Diego, voicing their concerns about injustice and police brutality. And they’re hoping justice will prevail in the courtroom.

“So we have an expectation the jury will see the footage of him committing the act and find him guilty," says Williamson.

But Shapiro says it will be up to the jury to decide if they can convict beyond a reasonable doubt.

"Is that evidence enough to beyond a reasonable doubt to convict Chauvin of second-degree murder, convict him of third-degree murder, or convict him of second-degree manslaughter, regardless of what we as the public may feel is the appropriate outcome. It’s going to be the evidence before that jury," said Shapiro.