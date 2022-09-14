San Diegans still feeling effects of inflation, react to most recent report

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Taylor Adams, a mom from the San Diego area, says inflation is boxing people into a corner.

“What else can you do, starve? You have to buy it — it is what it is. Do you like it? No. But I deal with the prices,” Adams says.

This is how many people are feeling after the latest report spells out just how much inflation is affecting our pockets. The Consumer Price Index shows a .1% increase in prices last month compared to a flat reading in July.

That may seem small, but analysts worry it’s a sign inflation is not cooling off.

This means consumers will continue to see an increase in housing costs, the cost for medical supplies and how much they're paying for groceries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports food prices jumped more than 11% year over year. That’s the largest annual increase since 1979. The report shows egg prices are up nearly 40%, flour increased 23%, milk prices rose more than 17% and chicken prices are more than 16% higher.

And on top of that, here in California consumers are dealing with a steady climb in gas prices. According to AAA, Wednesday, Sept. 14, is the 12th straight day gas prices have gone up in San Diego County.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is seeing a drop when they fill at the pump. Experts say this isn’t going to go away anytime soon.

“Some of the refineries in the Pacific Northwest that supply the west coast have started their maintenance," Patrick De Hann, a GasBuddy spokesperson, says. "So normal maintenance combined with unexpected shut downs is causing prices to go up.“

In terms of gas prices, experts say the San Diego area should start to see a shift by October, when the state moves to the cheaper winter blend of gas.