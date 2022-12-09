San Diegans respond to House passing historic marriage equality bill

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On Thursday, the House approved a historic bill that would safeguard same-sex and interracial marriages.

“This legislation is a chance to send a message to Americans everywhere: No matter who you are, who you love…you too deserve dignity and equal treatment under the law,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“You really have a lot of marriage equality activists right here in the heart of San Diego who fought so hard and for so long,” said Fernando Lopez, Executive Director, San Diego Pride.

Fernando explains it’s a monumental win coming at a critical time.

“It’s a really dangerous time for the LGBTQ community…with so much. The record number of attacks against our community, a record number of anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation, the Department of Homeland security talking about terrorist threats,” they said. “There is so much we are fighting for right now so it is beautiful that we get a win today.”

Protecting same-sex marriage rights has become a top priority for Democrats in light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

For Eddie Reynoso, a San Diegan who has fought for marriage equality across the nation, “relief” was the first word to come to mind when the news broke.

“Relief…because we know the courts have hinted at reversing Obergefell,” said Reynoso, who serves as the Executive Director for the LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.

The Respect for Marriage Act passed with bipartisan support in a 258-169 vote. Thirty-nine Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes.

“We are a country that has talked about freedom and equality for all. And I think those 39 Republicans really stepped up and really gave value to those words,” said Reynoso.

“Seeing that bipartisan support really gives us hope for the future of our country,” added Lopez. “It’s an important step. It’s no where near the end, but it’s such an important step."

The bill heads to President Biden's desk next. The president has said in a statement he will "promptly and proudly sign it into law."