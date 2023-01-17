San Diegans reflect on MLK Jr., other activists in Broadway Heights

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — If you find yourself in San Diego's Broadway Heights area, you might stumble upon the faces of remarkable leaders on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

There’s an interactive outdoor exhibit honoring the life and legacy of several civil rights activists and other historic figures.

ABC 10News spoke with individuals who have lived in the neighborhood for decades. They say the exhibit represents “a breath of fresh air” and “change.”

“Change because they represent a time not so long ago, which my people still have to deal with to this day,” said Cedric Porter.

Visitors can scan QR codes to learn more about each person represented. Neighbors say the exhibit has physically transformed the community.

“Since this exhibit came to the neighborhood, I’ve seen a drastic change,” said Ty Odum.

“The neighborhood has turned into something beautiful. I remember it not being as safe growing up,” added Dominic House.

San Diegans of all ages stopped by on Monday to reflect.

“We have so many people that sacrificed so much … long before any of us were even alive for us to even be at this point, let alone, what it’s going to take to go further,” said Davidu Odum. “Society succeeds when man plants trees that they will not know the shade of, and Dr. King is the perfect example of that.”