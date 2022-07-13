San Diegans react to Jill Biden's 'breakfast taco' comment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — "With the understanding of the diversity of this community, as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio," First Lady Jill Biden said in a speech Monday.

Raul Cruz of San Ysidro listened to the speech and says "wow. I am speechless."

Cruz says the First Lady's speech comparing Latinos to breakfast tacos is offensive. He is a citizen of the US and Mexico.

"It is like coming back to the old commercials. You know the taco branch. The famous one with the little bell," Cruz added.

Biden spoke at the UnidosUS conference in San Antonio, Monday. It is one of the largest Latino civil rights and advocacy organizations in the country.

Lupe Flores works for the Chicano Federation. The organization helps thousands of families in San Diego county with everything from affordable housing to childcare. Flores attended the conference in Texas.

"Latinos and identity within our community are very complex and are so much more than what the First Lady said. But what we also need to do, is think about this conference as a whole. This was way more than 5 minutes of speech," says Flores.

Many people we spoke with noticed in that same speech, the First Lady mispronounced the word bodega. It's a small convenience store. There are thousands of them across New York City.

Cruz says the First Lady and President Biden have a lot of work to do. His advice is to get out of the White House and into the community.

"They have to learn more about the culture. Mexican culture," he said.

