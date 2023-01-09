San Diegans protesting Iran honor 176 killed in 2020 Ukrainian International Airlines flight

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tara Farrokhi remembers crying on Jan. 8, 2020, after learning 176 people were killed after Ukrainian International Airlines flight 752 (PS752) was shot down.

"It was really intense," said Farrokhi, as she and other advocates clutched signs outside of San Diego's Hall of Justice on Sunday, protesting the Iranian Regime.

Iran claimed its military unintentionally shot down PS752, mistaking it for a hostile flight.

Three years to the date, those advocating for Iranian's human rights do not believe that claim.

"So far there has not been any progress, even with this case," said Armin, another protester, referring to the plane crash.

In North County, hundreds walked along the coast of Solana Beach as a memorial was created in the sand in honor of the 176 lives lost in 2020.

Advocates say they helped organize the large protest, hoping to remind Americans of violence happening overseas in both Iran and Ukraine.

"You don’t have to be Ukrainian. You don’t have to be Iranian to stand for them. If you care for humanity, you’re on our side," said Tomer Eilam, the sand artist creating the silhouette of a plane inside of a heart on Solana Beach.

Public executions and violence are continuing in Iran amid protests for human rights.

"People in Iran, the young kids, the young children, the young women are stepping forward, are sacrificing their blood. They are dying and painting freedom with their blood, with their heart," said Armin.

Advocates encourage anyone interested in learning more about changes they want to see in Iran, visit actionforiran.com