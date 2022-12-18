San Diegans protest as Iranian government turns to public executions

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — In the span of a week, the Iranian government has executed two protesters. The second, a 23-year-old, was hanged publicly from a construction crane in the city of Mashhad – escalating global outrage.

Protests have been ongoing across the world since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini back in September.

Here in San Diego, the local Iranian community gathered in Old Town on Saturday to protest and to continue raising awareness.

“Your heart is torn apart,” said Bibi Kasrai, an activist. The Iranian regime has been charging protesters with “enmity against God” and began sentencing them to death weeks ago. The fear is thousands more will be killed in the months to come.

“We’re really to give a voice and amplify what’s going on in Iran because unfortunately the internet… they’re having trouble. It’s been shut down over there. So they can’t get their voice out to the Western countries and the rest of the world and so we need to be there to do that for them,” said another activist.

Protesters say they hope the U.S. government will come out with a statement of support for the people protesting in Iran and that Americans will consider writing to their elected representatives.

“As long as they are killing and in the streets we are not going to stop. And it’s a two way energy process. They get their energy from us and we get our energy from them,” said Kasrai.

