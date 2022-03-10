San Diegans heading across border to find cheaper gas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – With gas prices continuing to skyrocket across the country and in San Diego, many San Diegans are choosing to head across the border to fill up their tanks.

ABC 10News’ media partner in Mexico, Televisa, spoke to some drivers who are bypassing the high gas prices in California in favor of the cheaper prices in Tijuana, even if it means the extra travel.

“It’s still a bit cheaper here than there. There, suddenly in a blink of an eye, the gas is almost double,” one driver at a Tijuana gas station told Televisa.

The driver said she was visiting family in Tijuana, and she said she usually makes an effort to fill up her tank in the city.

As of Thursday morning, the average gas price in San Diego County is $5.71 cents, up from $5.60 on Wednesday.

In Mexico, gas is measured in liters, and it takes nearly 4 liters to equal one gallon of gasoline.

Currently, the average price of gas in Mexico is just over a dollar per liter -- equal to about $3-$4 per gallon in the U.S.

If the average price of a gallon of gas in San Diego is converted to liters, the price is almost $1.50 per liter. That price is equal to about 31 Mexican pesos.

Liters in Mexico range between 19-23 pesos on average.

Despite the lower prices across the border, there are some drivers who say they are still going to stick with filling up in San Diego.

“I fill up gas over here in the U.S. because over there, it is cheaper but it’s kind of ‘low-value,’” said driver Christopher Chivarria.

According to AAA, gas prices are expected to increase until the summer, or at least until there are changes or a resolution in the Russia-Ukraine situation.