San Diegans fill hundreds of boxes of donations for Maui fire victims

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — San Diegans have been collecting donations to help those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

A large U-Haul filled with more than 300 boxes is going to be shipped out on Tuesday morning.

“San Diego came out and showed out with so many items here,” said JoAnn Fields, Government and Public Relations Director, API Initiative.

Fields says the boxes are filled with things like non-perishable food items, clothing, supplies, water, etc. She explained it’s all part of a movement called ‘San Diego Loves Maui.’ Donations have been collected all over the county at restaurants, gyms, and other businesses with ties to Hawaii.

“Instead of being angry or sad, we have to redirect our energy. We put out on social media the items that we needed…and this is the outcome,” said Fields.

Fields told 10News that she got a call from Alaska Airlines – the company offered to transport the donations free of charge.

“It was just overwhelming…just joy…that they don’t know who we are personally but they just want to help,” she said.

You can donate financially to their cause and learn more HERE.

