San Diegans demonstrate to show support for Ukraine

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — On day ten of war in Ukraine, dozens of demonstrators chanted 'No more war' and held flags near Seaport Village Sunday evening.

Organizers said the goal of the demonstration was to gain international attention about the bloodshed in Ukraine.

"It is a humanitarian disaster in the City of Chernihiv and we need to help. We need support from the United States, European Union and [the] United Nations. We need to stop talking and we need to act immediately," said Denys Lukush, demonstrator.

Denys and Anna Lukash are from Chernihiv, Ukraine.

They said their loved ones are still in Ukraine.

"It's not safe to evacuate right now. Our families are hiding in shelters—mostly all day," and Anna Lukash.

The couple said they refuse to stop demonstrating, especially while their loved ones are suffering.

Just feet away from the couple, waving a Ukrainian flag in support, was Philip Peshion.

He's originally from Moscow, Russia.

"What is happening there is absolutely unacceptable. It's horrible and we need to stop Putin," said Peshion. "I would say fight as hard as you can. You're fighting for all of us. You're fighting for the world."

The House of Ukraine at Balboa Park is accepting donations to send to Ukraine.

