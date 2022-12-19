San Diegans celebrate the first night of Hanukkah at Liberty Station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Sunday marked the first night of Hanukkah. Several celebrations took place here in San Diego, including the seventh annual menorah lighting at Liberty Station.

“If we’re ever feeling dark and alone… when we light a candle, it lights up our environment,” said Rabbi Zalman Carlebach.

Rabbi Carlebach explains the eight-day festival of lights is especially significant in the wake of a year filled with acts of discrimination against the Jewish community worldwide.

“Tonight signifies a miracle. The miracle is that no matter how much opposition we have in life, we’re gonna be strong,” he said.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria was also in attendance and helped light the menorah.

“To every member of our San Diego Jewish community, please know that you will never be alone,” said Gloria.

The celebration included crafts, music and treats for families.