San Diegans asked to help donate to Read Across America book drive

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Collecting books is how they're celebrating National Read Across America Day at Libelula Bookstore in Barrio Logan.

Co-owner Jesi Gutierrez said they jumped at the chance to partner with the United Way and fellow bookstore Warwick's in La Jolla for this year's book drive.

Every day they see children discover the joy of reading.

"Within the space, we have low shelves so the kiddos can really grab onto those books that speak to them," Gutierrez said.

Nancy Sasaki with the United Way said the event is designed to make it as easy as possible to give back.

"To make sure that people can donate books to these families here in the community where the children don't have any books at home," Sasaki said.

People can buy new books or donate gently, very gently, used ones and hopefully, help Read Across America reach its goal this year.

"What we're trying to do is get at least 1,000 books donated we've been going since February and going through the end of March, so we figure that's a good enough time," Sasaki said.

Learn more about Read Across America here.

