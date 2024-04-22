San Diegans advocate for Ukraine funding at U.S. Capitol

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — While his family and friends are on the front lines in Ukraine, Konstantin Dubovenko felt compelled to act. Last week, he joined over 500 others in flying to the U.S. Capitol to advocate for aid from the U.S.

“It was probably one of the most meaningful experiences I've had in my life," Dubovenko said. "It was actually very emotional being there, and this whole story developing while we were actually participating in the advocacy portion of it.”

Born in Kiev and now residing in San Diego, Dubovenko was in D.C. alongside Nadia Haywas and Craig Gresbrink as the House of Representatives worked to pass $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.

“It is a question of saving lives, of promoting a country that has been establishing democracy, and believes in democracy, and mostly that the United States maintains world order,” said Haywas, the president of House of Ukraine.

About $8 billion dollars would go directly to Ukraine’s basic governing operations. The rest would go to new weapons systems, munitions, and intelligence. It could be the first major funding package for Ukraine since December of 2022.

“They’re running out of artillery. Thy are protecting trenches with small arms fire," said Gresbrink.

Dubovenko said this support means everything to his family overseas.

“For a long time we didn’t know it was going to happen at all, so it’s a feeling of relief, of hope, of gratitude," Dubovenko said.

The bill will now advances to the Senate, where passage in the coming days is likely. President Joe Biden has promised to sign it immediately.