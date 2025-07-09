San Diegans adapt to rising gas prices in light of economic challenges

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- As gas prices continue to rise across the country, San Diego residents are feeling the pinch. Many locals are adjusting their driving habits in response to soaring fuel costs, but for some, personal circumstances dictate their transportation choices.

Brandon Curry, a local resident, expressed frustration at the expense of essentials.

"Groceries aren't going down, gas isn't going down. It's still expensive for us to live," he said.

For others like Daria Yushkouski, filling up the gas tank has become a strategic endeavor.

"I find that I get my gas down below to the quarter, the last quarter, and then I'll fill it up as much as I can with my cash tips," she noted.

Filling up is not merely a decision; it’s a necessity for many who rely on their vehicles for work or education.

Yushkouski, a college student, shared her own experiences.

“I'm also a college student, so when I went to school and went to work, I would commute 40 minutes by a trolley. Here and back, but then I got my car, you know, to make my commute easier.”

The fluctuating cost of gas can be attributed to several factors, including geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, a recent gas tax increase in California, and the implementation of the state’s new low carbon fuel standards.

Local drivers report varied strategies to mitigate their fuel expenses.

Murphy, another San Diegan, prefers public transportation, finding it a more affordable option.

"It's cheaper to do transit, and it takes a little bit longer, but I don't mind, you know, because it saves money and Transit hasn't jacked up their prices too, too much, so thank God for that," he explained.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau corroborates the trend that many people in San Diego rely on their cars for commuting. Of those surveyed, 67 percent drive to work daily, while only 8.2 percent carpool, and 2 percent use public transit. Additionally, 16 percent choose to work from home, reflecting a range of responses to rising costs.

Despite persistent hopes that gas prices will eventually decrease, residents acknowledge their financial realities. As Brandon stated, "It's just, it's what it is. I can't really, I can't change that."

Yushkouski also highlighted the limitations that restrict her transportation options: “I would say that my job actually doesn't have public transportation that goes from my house to it, so this is the only mode of transportation I have.”

As San Diegans navigate these challenges, many continue to adapt their habits in the face of ongoing economic pressures.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.