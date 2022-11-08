San Diegan has worked the polls for 40 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Shirline Spears has worked the polls for 40 years and says it never gets old.

"When election time comes around, I just can't wait. I call in early. I call in and ask them to put my name down," Spears says.

Spears works at the Golden Hill Recreation Center. She shows people how to use a touch screen.

"We are dealing with the computers. You have to read the fine print, everything you do," she adds.

It's a lot different from when she first worked the polls the in the 1970s in Chicago. She says her mother was a poll worker who helped organize parties on election day.

"There were block parties for the family and the kids. If you wanted to barbecue with the family you could do that. It was a big event," she says.

What's still the same is Spears' passion for people and equality in our country.

"It used to be that we could not vote. Take advantage and vote," she adds.