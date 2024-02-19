San Carlos neighbors upset with pothole problem

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Neighbors in San Carlos are calling on the City of San Diego to fix an ongoing pothole problem.

“They’re just a mess," said Janice Stewart, who has lived near Wing Span Drive for seven years.

About a dozen neighbors spent Sunday morning voicing their concerns to ABC 10News, many of them saying they have tried to contact the city in the past to get potholes.

One man shared the links to several of his Get-It-Done requests filed on February 3rd and closed on February 7th.

Many were closed because "It was evaluated and determined that no action is warranted by the City of San Diego at this time," or "This issue was recently resolved or repaired."

Some potholes have been patched, but others are wide open.

The bumps reported in a Get-It-Done request filed in May of 2021 are still there. The request was closed roughly two months after it was filed, citing, "This issue will be addressed as part of other projects or City work occurring nearby."

ABC 10News reached out to the city for comment on the requests and to find out if there are any plans to pave Wing Span Drive. We are waiting for a response.