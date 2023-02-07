San Carlos man frustrated with city as sinkhole grows for more than a year

SAN DIEGO — Marc Glazer's backyard in San Carlos is covered in fruit trees and faces the mountains, but he calls the bright orange fencing to the right of the property line "not very attractive."

The fence is surrounding a large sinkhole that borders the property between Glazer's yard and his neighbor's.

"It's going to have a major effect on not just where this hole is, but the entire hillside and there is 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 houses," said Glazer.

Glazer and his neighbors say the property causing problems is the City of San Diego's responsibility.

Emails between Glazer and city employees show Glazer has been corresponding with them regarding the sinkhole since July 2021 and as recently as January 2023.

"I want them to fix it ASAP," said Glazer.

Glazer says the side of his property is eroding because of the sinkhole and claims the cause is a broken pipe.

"You're spending my tax dollars and the more we put this off, the more dollars it's going to take to fix this," said Glazer.

ABC 10News asked the city if there are plans to fix the sinkhole, the response read in part: