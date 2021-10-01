Salvation Army's Rady Residence in Kearny Mesa officially dedicated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The Salvation Army’s brand new Rady Residence in Kearny Mesa was officially dedicated on Friday.

The $20 million facility expands the services the Salvation Army’s “Door of Hope” has provided for homeless women and children in Kearny Mesa since the 1960s.

The brand-new unit is complete with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, and the facility can support about 30 families or about 130 people.

The Rady Residence, located on Health Center Drive, will give those in need a place to stay, but also provide them with services and resources they need with a focus on helping them identify the reasons why they ended up homeless.

Salvation Army Lt. Col Lee Lescano said, “Having a place to lay your head is important but it’s not going to fix the problem. We’re going to have counselors helping them transition to getting off the streets to getting into permanent housing.”

But the plans don’t end there, as the Salvation Army is also working on building the Rady Center in downtown San Diego.

The $80 million project will be able to help 200 to 300 people with transitional and permanent housing. This facility is scheduled to open in summer 2026.