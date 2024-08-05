Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Salesman hit by electric pickup truck during test drive at San Diego dealership

falck ambulance san diego_4.png
ABC 10News
falck ambulance san diego_4.png
Posted
and last updated

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man test driving an electric pickup truck struck a vehicle salesman in the parking lot of a San Diego dealership, police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive, according to San Diego Police.

The 54-year-old man test driving the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning shifted into drive and the truck "abruptly launched forward" in the parking lot, police said.

The truck struck a 31-year-old salesman who was hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain bleed, police said.

The crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!