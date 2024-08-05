Salesman hit by electric pickup truck during test drive at San Diego dealership

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man test driving an electric pickup truck struck a vehicle salesman in the parking lot of a San Diego dealership, police said Monday.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4500 block of Mission Bay Drive, according to San Diego Police.

The 54-year-old man test driving the 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning shifted into drive and the truck "abruptly launched forward" in the parking lot, police said.

The truck struck a 31-year-old salesman who was hospitalized with a skull fracture and brain bleed, police said.

The crash was under investigation.

