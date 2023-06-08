Sailors, Marines reunite with families after 7-month deployment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Thursday, Navy Sailors and Marines returned to Naval Base San Diego where many reunited with their families following a seven-month deployment.

"He's missed Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthday, New Year," said Devanny Kidd about her son.

Kidd got emotional talking about what the past months have been like with him away.

"He's my only kid, so we're super, super close. At times not being able to talk to him, not being able to email him, worried about him emotionally, so it's a lot," she said.

Kidd's son is one of 2,500 Sailors and Marines who spent seven months aboard the USS Makin Island.

Capt. Andria Slough, Commanding Officer of the USS Makin Island, said the purpose of the deployment was to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, as well as strengthen relationships with allies in the area.

"And then for us to learn to work together in expert warfare topics, war-fighting topics as a Navy-Marine Corps team," Slough said.

Many families stood anxiously waiting to reunite with their loved ones.

One sailor was deployed two days after his daughter was born.

"I feel amazing. This is great. This is what I've been waiting for," the sailor said, holding his daughter.

Kidd's son was just as eager for his mom's warm embrace.

"My mom's my bestie, so she knows everything that's been going on. To see her, it's like a relief," he said.

The service members will take a couple of weeks off to spend time with their families before returning to duty.