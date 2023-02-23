Sailor from Oceanside predicts the weather out at sea

NORFOLK, VA. (KGTV) — Sarina Espinoza’s morning commute is 6 flights of stairs. They are narrow and steep.

“You never get used to it. I always have to catch my breath when I make it to the top," she says.

Once Espinoza gets to the top, the Navy Quartermaster has an important job. She stands watch on the bridge and helps navigate the ship.

"I love the navigation. I know where we are going and when we come back. It feels like I make a difference everyday when we are out to sea," she adds.

The USS Gunston Hall is unique because it has a giant hole, known as a well deck. It can carry boats that can’t travel long distance.

Espinoza likes predicting the weather, but she prefers the temperatures in Oceanside where she grew up.

"I am a west coast girl through and through," she says.

As Espinoza climbs higher in her life, 3,000 miles away from the west coast, she still has hometown pride.

"I am proud of the community and diversity there and how warm and welcoming everyone is," she adds.