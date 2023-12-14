'Safer' replacement amphibious vehicle involved in fatal crash at Camp Pendleton

(KGTV) CAMP PENDLETON — "It's a dangerous business in what we do," says retired Marine Hal Kempfer.

He was at Camp Pendleton for several years and drove the same type of vehicle, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle or ACV, officials say rolled over during a training exercise Tuesday night. One Marine died. 14 others are being treated and evaluated at the hospital.

"This is our workforce vehicle. This is what we do, go from ship to shore. Then on shore, we move our troops out. It has a tremendous lift capability. It also has a tremendous mobility capability," said Kempfer.

Last year, Camp Pendleton Marines unveiled these new vehicles to ABC 10 News. They replaced what's called amphibious assault vehicles or AAVs, after an AAV took on water off the coast of San Clemente Island. Nine marines died.

"We obviously as a Marine Corps learned a number of lessons, from the AAV tragedy of July of 2020, and we have incorporated all of them," said Lieutenant General George Smith, a Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General.

Still many unanswered questions for this most recent tragedy. Officials say the roll over happened around 6pm. Kempfer says that's when the Marines begin to use night vision goggles during the training.

"I don't know at 6pm if it was dark enough to switch to night vision yet so they may have had to rely on normal vision. With so much ambient light out it is very difficult. I think that when they are done with this, time of day will be a factor," Kempfer added.

The crash is under investigation.

