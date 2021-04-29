'Safe Place' program identifies business safe from hate crimes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- City officials announced Wednesday a new way to help San Diegans in the LGBTQ community feel safe and supported.

Businesses and the San Diego Police Department are teaming up on what's being called the 'Safe Place' Program. Businesses participating in the program will post the Safe Place sticker in their storefronts that contains a QR code for more information on hate crimes and how to report them.

“We want the LGBTQ community to know where they can be safe and make it absolutely clear that hate has no place in our city," said Council President Campbell.

SDPD's LGBTQ Liaison Officer Christine Garcia says she knows firsthand how important it is for the community to have spaces like the one unveiled at Urban MO's Bar & Grill in Hillcrest.

“Urban Mo’s is honored to be the first to display the Safe Place decal for members of our community to know that Mo’s is a safe haven from hate,” said Chris Shaw, Co-owner of Urban Mo’s.

Businesses in Hillcrest, North Park, and surrounding neighborhoods will participate in the rollout, SDPD said. The department has plans to extend the program to businesses that serve the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.

Businesses wanting to display the LGBTQ Safe Place Program sticker in their store can visit the city’s website.