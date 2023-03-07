RV explodes at La Mesa gas station

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – An RV caught fire and then exploded at a La Mesa gas station Tuesday morning, sending flames high into the sky and heavy smoke into the air.

The fire occurred at around 2:55 a.m. at a Sinclair gas station on 3810 Massachusetts Ave., near Waite Drive.

ABC 10News learned the RV stopped at the station when the driver noticed it caught fire.

The driver asked a gas station employee for a fire extinguisher, but one was not available. Moments later, the RV rolled back as the blaze quickly overtook the vehicle. The RV then exploded several times as propane tanks nearby also ignited.

One explosion sent flames as high as 50 feet into the air and into overhead communication lines, causing some of the lines to fall to the ground.

Responding firefighters worked to put out the fire as gas station workers turned off all pumps.

The station was not damaged by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Fire officials at the scene said the driver told them the RV was recently purchased.