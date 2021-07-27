RV catches fire off I-805 in National City, spreads to brush

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – An abandoned RV burst into flames off Interstate 805 in National City early Tuesday morning, with the fire spreading to nearby brush before firefighters were able to knock it down.

The blaze was reported at around 12 a.m. off southbound I-805 near Plaza Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol information.

While it is unknown what caused the RV to catch fire, the flames fully engulfed the vehicle and then sparked a nearby brush fire.

Responding fire crews took nearly an hour to completely douse the fire.

No injuries were reported.

ABC 10News learned the CHP is working to track down whoever left the RV behind.