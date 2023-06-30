Roughly 20 Pride books checked out in Rancho Penasquitos in protest of display

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — According to the San Diego Public Library, late last week a patron checked out all of the books in the Pride display at the Rancho Penasquitos branch.

The move was not in support of the display, but instead in opposition.

"We did have a patron who objected to our pride display and decided to check out all the books so that other people could not use them," confirmed the head librarian, Misty Jones.

According to Jones, the patron responsible emailed the library after checking out the books, explaining the opposition to the display.

"Pretending that it doesn't exist and trying to silence and completely just eras an entire community is, it's just wrong," said Jones.

Jones says the patron is refusing to return the books and has stated "She's not going to return them until we agree to remove them permanently."

Jones says the protest included anywhere from 15 to 12 books, totaling a cost of roughly $235 dollars.

If the patron does not return the books, they will be charged for the cost.

If they refuse to pay, it will be sent to collections.

The library did not disclose with 10News the name of anyone involved.

However, the library did provide a copy of Jones's response to the email:

Thank you for your email. I am responding to address your concerns regarding the Pride display at the Rancho Penasquitos Library. First and foremost, it is essential to recognize that public libraries play a vital role in our communities as inclusive spaces that promote intellectual freedom, access to information and diverse perspectives. Therefore, it is fitting that the San Diego Public Library takes the opportunity to celebrate Pride Month, an occasion that acknowledges and supports the LGBTQ+ community.



Pride displays serve several important purposes. They foster a sense of belonging and validation for LGBTQ+ individuals who often struggle with acceptance and face societal challenges. They also educate the broader community about the history, struggles and achievements of the LGBTQ+ community while promoting empathy, understanding and acceptance.



A core value of SDPL is to provide a welcoming environment that reflects the diversity of our society. Displays such as the one at Rancho Penasquitos send a powerful message that LGBTQ+ patrons and their allies are respected members of our community. They also serve to encourage conversations and dispel misconceptions and stereotypes that often surround the LGBTQ+ community. Embracing and celebrating diversity does not favor one group over another. Pride displays are much like other displays that recognize other cultures, holidays or causes so that we can recognize the experiences of others and have a more inclusive and equitable society. We are proud of our position in encouraging members of our community to learn, grow and celebrate our differences.



I do want to make you aware that not returning items will eventually lead to you being charged the full cost of replacement and could result in you being sent to Collections. Just as you are free to select materials that align with your beliefs, others also have that right. By removing the materials, you are denying others the right to make the decisions that align with their beliefs. I hope that you will consider these perspectives and join us in creating an environment where everyone can thrive. Misty Jones, San Diego Public Library

Since word spread regarding the protest, Jones says the community has shown an outpouring of support.

"We have been really inundated with people calling and emailing not only to replace the books but to provide funding to purchase more materials," said Jones.

The councilmember representing District 5, Marni Von Wilper, has stepped in to try to support the library during this time, letting 10News on Thursday:

“While I was disappointed to see PRIDE displays in our public libraries targeted in this way, I am proud of the way our community responded with such an outpouring of support and generosity. This response continues to demonstrate that love, dignity and respect for all of our neighbors remain core values of our community.

If you are interested in helping us ensure these books and resources are available in all 36 of our City public libraries, please visit https://libraryfoundationsd.org/donate [libraryfoundationsd.org]and write "PRIDEBOOKS" in the comment section.”