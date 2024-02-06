Watch Now
Rollover crash off I-805 in North Park leaves one person dead

Posted at 7:00 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 10:00:32-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A rollover crash off Interstate 805 in North Park left one person dead and another injured Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a car was traveling southbound on I-805 near University Avenue at around 3 a.m. when the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to swerve off the freeway and flip down an embankment.

CHP officials said two people were hospitalized, but one of the victims died after arrival. The condition of the second victim was unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation; it was not immediately known if rain or wet roads were factors in the incident.

